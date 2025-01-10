Disney Plus to get HDR10+ support soon, says report

Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

The popular streaming service Disney Plus is all set to get HDR10+ support in the near future, according to a report by MediaPlayNews.

We live in an age of stream platforms, with more than one from which to choose. However, popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and even Apple TV Plus already support HDR10+ video standards.

Although Disney Plus is also an extremely popular streaming service with a global subscriber base of over 150 million, the platform has lacked HDR10+ support, but that will soon change.

Yey, Disney+ will soon support HDR10+ video standard

The announcement came at CES 2025 from the group that certifies and manages HDR10+ tech through Marc Finer of Communication Research.

Finer stated that Disney Plus will soon support HDR10+, and the owners with compatible devices will benefit from the higher dynamic range while watching their favorite shows.

The HDR10+ is a high-dynamic range video technology whose competition is Dolby Vision.

Both of these technologies use HDR metadata for each video frame, enabling video settings to change in real time for a richer experience. The report explains,

HDR10+ dynamic metadata provides a number of benefits, including improved brightness and contrast, robust standardization, ease of implementation, global certfication, and no licensing fees.

This is a reminder that when HDR10+ video support arrives at Disney Plus, you will still need an HDR10+-compatible device to experience it.

However, we cannot provide a specific timeline, as the announcement didn’t cover it. But keep your eyes peeled.

