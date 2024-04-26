Is Amazon Prime the new king of streaming?

Who’s winning the streaming wars? Prime Video is giving Netflix a run for its money, and the latest JustWatch data is turning heads.

Could Amazon’s dark horse be leading the race? Let’s unpack the numbers that are shaking up the streaming scene.

According to JustWatch, Prime Video has now chomped a whopping 22% of the pie. Yes, that includes Disney+ and Hulu, which together scrape up 21%.

What is JustWatch? It’s a website and app that helps you find where to watch your favorite movies and TV shows across different streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

Oh, and then there’s Netflix, almost shoulder-to-shoulder with Prime, also clutching 21%.

Image: JustWatch

Netflix, hanging on like a cat on a curtain, holds more than double the share of Apple TV +, which apparently still thinks it’s in the race with a modest 8%.

Meanwhile, other contestants like Max and Paramount+ are nipping at heels, each trying to carve out their pieces of the pie with unique shows and desperate one-month freebies.

So, Prime Video’s current sprint to the front of the pack is nothing short of a marketing marathon, fueled by the Amazon juggernaut’s perks like speedy deliveries and exclusive deals.

It’s a clever bribe, really. Stick around for the shows, and hey, why not buy a blender on your way out?

Image: JustWatch

And Netflix? They’re still the big, bad wolf of the block, relying on its smorgasbord of binge-worthy series and international cinema to keep ’em hooked.

It’s less about innovation and more about inundation; throw enough at the wall, and something’s gotta stick.

As we roll deeper into 2024, expect more tricks, more flicks, and maybe a few unexpected kicks as these giants and their kin duke it out for your precious couch potato hours.

Do you think Amazon Prime Video can stay on top? What are your thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news