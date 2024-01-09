The streaming service scene is looking more like a high-stakes game of musical chairs, and the music just got cranked to eleven.

According to the freshest JustWatch data, Disney’s streaming platforms – Disney+ and Hulu – are dancing circles around Prime Video, snagging more market shares in Q4 2023.

Meanwhile, Netflix is hot on their heels, proving that this dance-off is anyone’s game.

As we sashay through the stats, Insider Intelligence‘s data shows an increase in individual plans, which could help Disney surpass Prime Video.

“In the final quarter of the year, Disney’s streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu, combined gathered more shares than current market leader Prime Video,” a company spokesperson tells KnowTechie.”

Meanwhile, Netflix is approaching Prime Video with just a 1% difference between the two players.

And if you’re thinking Disney’s got this waltz won, let me direct your attention to the SEC filings that reveal more than just impressive subscription revenue.

It’s a tango of increased retail pricing and subscriber growth, with a dash of rising programming costs to keep things interesting.

Don’t blink now, because Paramount+ is sweeping in with a +2% market share gain since January, moving to the rhythm like a dark horse ready to take the lead.

Over the year, the streaming battle in the US displayed interesting changes with Paramount+ leading with the highest increase since January, adding a total of +2%.

Global numbers paint another story. Here’s a table summarizing the market share for the streaming platforms between January and March 2023:

Streaming Platform Market Share Prime Video 21% Netflix 20% Disney+ 15% HBO Max 14% Hulu 11% Paramount+ 7% Apple TV+ 6% Other 6% Image: JustWatch

In the world of streaming, the only surefire bet is that the playlist is ever-changing, and the next hit could be just a shuffle away.

So keep your eyes on the screen and your finger on the play button, because in this game, the next move could be a game-changer.

And as for those ever-elusive reps, likely engrossed in the latest streaming sensation? They’re the VIP guests we’ll keep on the list for the after-party insights.

Speaking of which, I litreally just cancelled Net flix in favor of AppleTV + afteer 10+ years. If you had to dfrop one today, which would you choose? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

