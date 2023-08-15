PS5 cloud streaming service leaves beta testers wanting more

Sony is reportedly introducing its cloud streaming beta to some PS Plus Premium subscribers. The feature, announced in June, is set to support PS Plus catalog titles, game trials, and specific digital PS5 titles.

This new feature will potentially change everything for PlayStation owners, eliminating the need for lengthy downloads that consume valuable storage space.

An email from PlayStation to a selected tester, which surfaced on Reddit, expressed excitement over the unveiling of the PS5 cloud streaming.

The email emphasized the importance of the tester’s contribution to the beta testing period, which operates on exclusive invite codes that cannot be shared with other users.

It also hinted at potential changes to the features before the official launch of cloud streaming.

Image: PlayStation

One beta tester, ArashiGames, shared their experience on ResetEra, stating that they tested the game God of War: Ragnarok at 2160p without any hitches.

They also noted the availability of resolution options ranging from 720p to 2160p for that particular title and mentioned that the game Returnal streamed in 4K.

According to the tester, a new section in the PS+ menu is dedicated to streaming PS5 games, which load in just a few seconds. They listed Horizon Forbidden West, Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Death Stranding, among others, as streaming options.

The ability to support 4K resolution could give PlayStation a competitive edge over Xbox Cloud Gaming, which currently tops at 1080p resolution and 60fps.

Image: KnowTechie

In addition, Sony is working on “Project Q,” a streaming handheld device with an 8-inch, 1080p screen and a 60Hz refresh rate.

While the device is confirmed to use Remote Play, streaming directly from a console rather than the cloud, it could also support cloud streaming.

The device is slated for a release later this year, though the price remains undisclosed. The game streaming feature will be exclusive to PS Plus Premium members.

This service, priced at $18 per month, already supports cloud gaming for PS4, PS3, and select classic titles, allowing games to be streamed to PS5, PS4, or PC.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news