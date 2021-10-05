PlayStation 5 gamers can try out a free trial of Death Stranding, but there’s a major catch

As one of the major players in the gaming industry, Sony is always developing new ways for gamers to experience the content it has to offer. Now, the company is offering free trials for a couple of games on PlayStation 5, but there’s a pretty substantial catch to the offer.

Late last week, Eurogamer reported that PS5 users can now download a free trial version of two different games to try them out before you buy them. Right now, the feature is only available in the UK, but it will likely make its way to more users soon.

As of right now, the feature includes two games: Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. With Death Stranding, you get a six-hour trial, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure lets you test the game for five hours.

There is one major problem with PlayStation’s feature, however. Your free trial starts whenever you begin the download, not when you start the game for the first time.

That means if you have slower internet, the download could likely eat up a chunk of your free trial. Combine that with Death Stranding’s massive cutscenes, and you’ll be lucky to get much playing time at all.

For now, there’s a workaround that Reddit users have found that requires you to make a new account. You can supposedly download the game from one account, then switch accounts to take advantage of the full free trial.

This seems like a really cool idea that Sony is doing for PlayStation gamers, but it looks like it needs a good bit of tweaking. Making the download time eat up your free trial is kind of a slap to the face.

