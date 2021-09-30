Sony is reportedly rebooting the Twisted Metal franchise on PS5

The video game landscape has been missing the chaotic, senseless destruction that we all loved about Twisted Metal for a long time now. Fortunately, it looks like that might be changing and we could finally see a new game from the classic franchise soon.

According to a new report from VGC, Sony has supposedly signed off on the development of a brand new reboot of Twisted Metal for the PlayStation 5. This would be the first game in the franchise to be released since the 2012 reboot for the PlayStation 3.

This time around, the Twisted Metal reboot is allegedly being worked on by UK-based Lucid Games. The studio is previously known for its development of Destruction AllStars, a vehicular battle game from a similar vein. Destruction AllStars was met with subpar reviews, with many saying the game lacked depth.

The new title will supposedly be delivered with a free-to-play model, which will somewhat mimic Lucid’s decision to ultimately release Destruction AllStars originally as a free game for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Gamers have been wanting a new Twisted Metal game for a while now, and I really hope this reboot doesn’t disappoint. Lucid Games has likely learned from its mistakes in Destruction AllStars, and Twisted Metal already has a long, storied history that the company can use for inspiration.

With today’s gameplay and graphics, there’s a lot of potential for a very good Twisted Metal reboot, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it.

