Google is offering a free Stadia Premiere Kit if you purchase just one game

Google has added a pretty enticing incentive to hopefully draw some new users to the platform. The company is offering a free Stadia Premiere Edition kit to anyone who purchases a full-price game ($59.99 or above) on the platform.

Earlier this week, the company announced this new incentive in a blog post on the Stadia website. The promotion is somewhat limited, with individuals in the US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland able to take advantage of the program.

If you’re interested in this deal, you have up until October 10 at 11:59 PM PT to make your purchase. Once you complete your purchase, Google will send you an email with a redemption code by October 20, and you’ll then have another month to redeem the code.

The company does say that the offer is only valid “while supplies last,” so it might be a good idea to act quickly if this is something you’re interested in.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Google has offered Stadia hardware to users for free. Late last year, the platform was giving away Stadia Premiere kits to YouTube Premium subscribers, and many users also got a free kit with the purchase of Cyberpunk 2077 on the platform.

It has been a bumpy ride for Stadia as it tries to break into the gaming world. The company closed all of its first-party studios earlier this year in an effort to focus on the platform itself. Still, the company says it’s all in on Stadia, and offering impressive promos like this one could do a lot to draw more users to the platform.

