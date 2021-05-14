Google wants you to know it still cares about Stadia and that 100 new games are coming in 2021

It hasn’t been the best year so far for Google Stadia. The cloud gaming platform has been in the news pretty constantly for some not so great things. Despite all of this, Google has reassured us that the Stadia platform is in a good place with plans to release over 100 games during 2021.

Stadia is Google’s first venture into the cloud gaming world, and the platform has certainly seen a few hiccups in the recent past. First, the company shut down all of its first-party game studios in February, which led to a bugged game release that left no one behind to fix it. Fortunately, the company was able to address that issue pretty quickly with an update shortly after release.

More recently, the company has experienced a mass exodus of employees, including VP John Justice. Despite this, Google wants to ensure us that Stadia is in a good place and will continue to make strides in the cloud gaming world. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, marketing lead of Stadia Nate Ahearn had this to say about the platform’s future plans:

“We’re well on our way to over 100 new games launching on Stadia in 2021, and we’re continuing to make Stadia a great place to play games on devices you already own. I’d tell any non-believers to take notice of how we’re continuing to put our words into action, as we grow the Stadia Makers program and partner with AAA studios like Capcom, EA, Square Enix, Ubisoft and others.”

The company also says it has shifted a lot of focus to the Stadia Makers program, which is an initiative that gives developers development and marketing tools for certain games to be brought to the platform. So far, the program has helped launch five indie titles, and over 20 more are on the way.

100 game launches on Stadia is quite an incredible feat, especially considering that the video game industry has been hit pretty hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Stadia has definitely had a rough go of things over the last few months, hopefully boosting its game library at this capacity will help the platform gain some more traction.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: