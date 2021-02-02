Google is abandoning its Stadia gaming studios to focus on the platform, so they say

Cloud gaming is here to stay, and one of the mainstream players currently on the market is Google. Stadia has had a lukewarm reception, but now, the company has announced that it will be shuttering its two gaming studios that focused on creating games for the platform.

In the blog post highlighting the future of Stadia, Phil Harrison, Vice President and GM of Google Stadia, notes, “Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games.”

A Kotaku report notes that about 150 people will be affected by the closures, but Google will work on reassigning some of the people from these Stadia studios into other roles at Google. Jade Raymond, previously Ubisoft and EA, will also be leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

Google has some stiff competition in the cloud gaming space, with Microsoft’s xCloud taking a commanding position thanks to Game Pass Ultimate and the deep connections Microsoft has with gaming. Then there is GeForce Now, another cloud gaming option, and one that works with Steam.

Will Google’s Stadia be able to find a place among these offerings? Time will tell.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: