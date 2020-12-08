You’ll finally be able to livestream to YouTube straight from Stadia

When Google’s Stadia game streaming service was first announced, the service was supposed to have deep ties to YouTube. People watching gaming content were supposed to be able to click on an advert for the game and start playing instantly over Stadia, and users of Stadia were supposed to be able to easily stream their gameplay to YouTube.

We’re still waiting on the buying integration, but the ability to livestream to YouTube is finally rolling out.

Yesterday, the eagle-eyes over at 9to5Google showed off the feature hitting Stadia accounts, with the ability to link a YouTube account in the Stadia settings. The ability to stream directly to YouTube is live for some users, but you’ll need to sign into Stadia with the web app, as it isn’t enabled for Chromecast or Android devices as yet.

After you hit the Stream button, Stadia will ask for a title for the stream, some privacy questions, if the stream is kid-friendly or not, and if you want to see a viewer count while you’re streaming. Optional features such as Crowd Choice and Crowd Play are also selectable from this part of the UI; if you’re one of the few users that has the new interactive features.

As with any streaming software, you can choose which parts of your audio to capture and send to your viewers:

YouTube & Game Chat: Game audio, your microphone, and anyone in your voice chat

Game audio, your microphone, and anyone in your voice chat YouTube only: Game audio and only your microphone

Game audio and only your microphone Party Chat only: Game audio only; with party chat still working, just not sent to stream

Game audio only; with party chat still working, just not sent to stream No one: Game audio only, with no microphone

All Stadia users should be getting the stream to YouTube feature starting today.

What do you think? Are you interested in streaming to YouTube via Stadia? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: