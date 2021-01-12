LG’s 2021 TV will be able to stream Google Stadia, which could be a game-changer

Game streaming services are now mainstream, with the major players all coming out of their beta stages. What’s going to really drive home adoption is widespread app installs on TV sets, in the same way streaming video services used it to increase their subscriber counts. Google’s Stadia is about to be the first game streaming service to do just that, with a partnership to support Stadia on some of LG’s 2021 TV line.

As it stands, Google Stadia will come in the second half of 2021 to some major markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium. You’ll need an LG TV running WebOS 6.0 at launch, with LG promising WebOS 5.0 support “later this year.”

If you just bought an LG TV from the 2020 range, know that you’re going to get Google Stadia as well, with no firm timeline from LG as to when. Will the Stadia app on LG TVs support the higher-end features of the service, like 4K, 60fps gaming, HDR, and 5.1 audio? It’s unclear from LG’s press release, but after reaching out, it seems that it will be limited to 1080p, 60fps, and stereo sound.

With next-gen consoles starting at $400 (if they’re even in stock), being able to stream your games to the TV you already own is going to be a big hit. All gamers would need is to download the Google Stadia app, sign up for the subscription, and connect a compatible controller to the TV.

