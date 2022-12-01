Google is finally issuing refunds for Stadia hardware purchases

After notifying customers of its plans to shut down Stadia, Google has started refunding customers who purchased Stadia hardware from the Google Store.

The company tweeted earlier this week that refunds would start processing immediately on Google Store purchases and to look out for an email with refund instructions.

“Heads up, Stadians: Refunds for Stadia hardware purchases made on the Google Store will be processed starting today – be sure to check your email if you’re anticipating a refund.”

Sadly, the company is not going to refund any Stadia Pro fees. Stadia Pro was Google’s gaming subscription service, hoping to compete with Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

Interestingly, Google will not refund any Stadia hardware purchases from Best Buy.

Google says Staida refunds will process automatically, and users don’t have to do anything. The company plans to have all refunds processed by January 18, when it’s sunsets the service for good.

Stadia’s shutdown wasn’t a huge surprise. Google had been scaling back its focus on the platform for months before its announcement in September. But it still leaves a handful of dedicated fans out to dry.

Stadia never took off as Google had hoped, but its technology sprung new ideas like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

While the end of Google Stadia is technically near, I wouldn’t be surprised if Google still has plans for the technology behind the service.

Last year, Google partnered with AT&T for a deal that utilized Stadia tech to allow AT&T wireless customers to play Batman: Arkham Knight via a web browser.

For the most part, I could see Google working towards more white-label partnerships like this in the future. But for now, keep an eye on your bank account if you’re due a refund for a Stadia hardware purchase.

And if you haven’t requested your refund yet, here’s how to do it: How to request a refund for Google Stadia.

