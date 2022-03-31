Microsoft is reportedly adding a family plan to Xbox Game Pass

It looks like Microsoft was feeling left out of the subscription gaming service news this week.

Just a few days after PlayStation revealed its revamped PlayStation Plus service, reports are coming in that Microsoft will announce a family plan for its own gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass.

According to a report from Windows Central, Microsoft is currently “moving ahead” with a family plan for Xbox Game Pass. The family plan will reportedly give access to Game Pass perks to up to five different gamers.

Xbox Game Pass is already an incredibly popular service for Microsoft. It gives gamers access to a library of more than 100 games to play for $9.99 per month. There’s also a PC-specific subscription for PC gamers for $9.99 per month.

Additionally, the upgraded service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, also unlocks online multiplayer and game streaming on many different devices.

Image: KnowTechie

There aren’t many details known about the upcoming plan. For example, it’s unknown if there will be separate family plan options for all of the different Xbox Game Pass tiers. We also don’t know how Microsoft plans to price its new family plans.

This revelation comes at an interesting time. In fact, PlayStation just announced a revamped version of its PlayStation Plus service, which many people believe will become a major competitor for Xbox Game Pass.

It will be interesting to see if the new family plan will boost Xbox Game Pass’s membership.

We’ll have to wait for more details about the upcoming family plan. The article mentioned above claims that Microsoft could reveal and launch the new family plan as early as sometime this year.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: