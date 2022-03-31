Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for April 2022

Just a few days after announcing its planned overhaul of the PlayStation Plus service, Sony has revealed its free games for PlayStation Plus members for April. Those with an active PlayStation Plus subscription will get three full games for free.

From a medieval action title to a wacky platformer from one of the most legendary cartoons of all time, April’s free games contain a lot of variety.

As always, PlayStation is delivering some sold titles that you’ll definitely want to try out for free. Just remember, you have to have an active PlayStation Plus membership in order to claim these games.

So, let’s take a look at what PlayStation Plus has to offer for the month of April.

Free PlayStation Plus games for April

Starting things off for this batch of free games, we have Hood: Outlaws & Legends.

This medieval multiplayer title sees two teams face off in an attempt at the perfect heist. Using stealth or brute force, players move their way through guarded castles and courtyards stealing as much gold as possible.

Next up on the list is SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. This remake of the classic platformer lets the player control SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy as they fight against an army of wacky robots.

And the final entry in PlayStation Plus’s free games in April is Slay the Spire. Slay the Spire is a fantasy, card-based dungeon crawler. Players have to build a deck from cards that they find.

Cards will attack, buff your character, and even debuff your enemies. It’s up to you to build the ultimate combination and fight your way to the top of the Spire.

So, that does it for April’s free games with PlayStation Plus. All of the games on this list will be redeemable on either the PS4 or PS5 through backward compatibility.

Additionally, they will be available to download starting on April 5, so make sure your PlayStation Plus is active to redeem these free games.

