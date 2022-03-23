New PS4 and PS5 update rolling out now – here’s what’s new

The latest system software update for the PS4 and PS5 has just launched, bringing a few new fan-requested features to the consoles. The latest PlayStation update includes improvements to both the console user interface as well as the mobile PS App.

Announced in a blog post on the PlayStation website earlier today, the recent system software update is rolling out to users globally now. It includes a few UI improvements that have been in a beta testing period for a while now.

First, the update added the ability to create or join Open and Closed Parties on both PS5 and PS4. There are also UI enhancements on the PS5 for the Game Base and Trophy card features on the console.

You can also check out the new “Pro Tips” card (shown below) in the Control Center for a refresher on PS5 features.

Image: Sony

And users in the United States and in the United Kingdom will be able to test out a new Voice Command feature preview on their PS5. Gamers can use this feature to find various games, apps, and settings using their voice.

This system software update also includes some improvements to the various PlayStation mobile apps. The new Open and Closed Parties feature is also rolling out to the PS App, alongside more improvements to the app’s UI.

Image: Sony

And the PS Remote Play app, which lets you stream PlayStation games to various devices, also got a UI update. The app now has a dark mode that mimics your device settings.

The Remote Play app update also includes several new Screen Reader languages including, Portuguese, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Greek, Thai, and Chinese.

PlayStation also shared an update on Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) coming to the PS5. VRR syncs up the refresh rate of your PlayStation console and your display to minimize graphical or visual errors. Sony says it plans to launch VRR on the PS5 in the coming months.

