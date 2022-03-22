Switch owners can now group games in folders

Nintendo launched the Switch more than five years ago, and for some reason, they’re just getting around to giving users the ability to group games in folders. That’s right; Switch owners can now organize all their games in folders thanks to a new firmware update.

For example, if you have a bunch of Mario games in your library, you can create a specific folder that houses all your Mario games in an easy-to-find location. Have a bunch of Pokémon games? Slap them in a Pokémon folder. You get the gist of it.

The company calls the new feature “groups,” and it sounds like a helpful feature on paper. But in practice, it’s a whole different story.

For instance, groups can’t be placed on the home screen. Instead, to find your groups or create new ones, you’ll have to scroll all the way to the right to the vertical list and select “All Software” and press L.

Image: KnowTechie

Creating a group is a straightforward process and shouldn’t be that difficult to figure out. Nintendo has a helpful guide that walks you through the whole process here.

Is there a limit on the number of games you can add to a group? The company says users can add up to 100 groups, maxing out at 200 titles per folder.

Nintendo added this new grouping feature in a firmware update (version 14.0), which is available to download now. Additional updates include additional Bluetooth controls and some tweaks to volume controls.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: