Yes, Nintendo’s Wii and DSi stores are down, and no one knows why

Nintendo has seemingly abandoned both the Wii and DSi stores without any word to its customers. Both of these stores have gone completely offline, leaving customers to wonder if they’ll ever be able to access the stores again.

Over the weekend, Eurogamer reported that both of these game stores have been taken offline. The stores have been down since at least March 16. That means that it has now been five days since gamers could access those stores and Nintendo has yet to say anything.

Nintendo removed the ability to buy new content on these platforms years ago. Nintendo limited the DSi store back in 2017 and the Wii store lost its sales abilities in 2019. But both stores had remained available for users to download games that they already owned.

But not anymore. As the video above explains, you will see an error code when you try to enter the Nintendo eShop on one of these devices.

On the Wii, users see a blank white screen and then an error code when trying to enter the store. Error code 209601 is what you will see, indicating a network error. DSi users see error code 290502 when trying to enter the store, again indicating a sort of network error.

As of now, it is unclear whether these shops being removed is intentional or not. Nintendo has yet to come out and say anything about the disappearance of the shops.

There’s a chance that Nintendo took down the shops for the Wii and DSi to perform some backend server maintenance. But it is very strange that the company has not released a statement regarding the removal of the shops.

We’ll update this article with any additional information as soon as we hear anything.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: