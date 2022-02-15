Nintendo plans to focus on real virtual worlds, not the metaverse

It looks like Nintendo is currently uninterested in adding a metaverse or NFTs in its video games. While other game companies look to embrace the technologies, Nintendo seems to prefer the traditional style of video games. At least, for now.

Earlier this month, investors asked the company about the idea of molding new and developing technologies like the metaverse and NFTs into its video games. In response, the company’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, didn’t seem too excited about the idea.

“We might consider something if we can find a way to convey a ‘Nintendo approach’ to the metaverse that many people can readily understand, but we do not think that is the situation at the present time,” they said. Furukawa didn’t address NFTs at all in their response.

But that’s not to say that the metaverse will forever be of no interest to the company.

Furukawa did mention Nintendo’s popular game Animal Crossing: New Horizons as an example of potential metaverse themes. The game lets users create their own islands and show them off to the world. “In that sense, the metaverse is of interest to us,” he says.

And even Furukawa’s answer to the question leaves the door open for the company to visit the metaverse idea in the future. The company doesn’t see the metaverse as beneficial “at this time.” But who knows what will happen in the next few years?

While NFTs are seemingly completely off of the radar for Nintendo, the metaverse is still on the table. The company isn’t pursuing anything related to the metaverse for now, but that could definitely change in the future.

