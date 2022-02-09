Sony is testing “Hey PlayStation” voice commands on the PS5

Sony has just announced its second major beta software update for the PlayStation 5. The console’s latest beta update includes improvements to party chat and Game Base. And maybe the most notable change is the addition of voice commands with the trigger words “Hey PlayStation.”

The company announced these changes and updates in a blog post on its website this week. As of now, the update is only available to members of PlayStation’s beta program. But the company said that the update will be available to everyone globally sometime later this year.

The most exciting change in the recent PlayStation update is the addition of voice commands to the PS5. The update lets users browse their games, apps, and settings with voice commands. Once you turn the setting on in the Settings menu, you can just say “Hey PlayStation” to get your console’s attention.

Image: Sony

Then you can ask it to find a game or app to open, navigate to settings, or even control playback when you’re watching something on the console. If only we could figure out a way to add “Hey PlayStation, bring me my controller from the other side of the couch” to the mix.

The update also includes a few extra features on the PlayStation 5. The beta update includes improved party chat features on both PS5 and PS4 consoles. There are also a few enhancements to the Game Base control menu on PS5 consoles.

READ MORE: How to sign up for the PS5 beta

Sony has also improved the user interface of the PS5 console with new filters and home screen options. And lastly, there are several accessibility features included with the latest update, such as the ability to use mono audio and additional screen reader languages.

You can check out the full list of changes that come along with this beta update on the company’s website here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: