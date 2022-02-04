Blizzard is launching a mobile Warcraft game this year

Activision Blizzard has now released its 2021 earnings report. The company, which will be acquired by Microsoft sometime next year, has also shared details about its plans for 2022. And Blizzard’s plans include an all-new Warcraft mobile game that it says is coming soon.

The company released its earnings report via a press release on its website earlier this week. The report included overall revenue of around $8.8 billion in 2021, despite the year being full of controversy for Activision Blizzard.

In addition to discussing the company’s earnings, the report also shared details about its plans for 2022. Of course, the report highlighted Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which is set to finalize sometime in the first half of 2023.

But the company also discussed some of the games and game content that it’s working on this year. Activision Blizzard has big plans for its popular Warcraft franchise, including updates to World of Warcraft and Hearthstone. But what really caught our eye was a brand new Warcraft experience coming to mobile.

Activision Blizzard is already familiar with mobile gaming, with its Call of Duty Mobile soaring in popularity during 2021. The company is also working on Diablo Immortal, the mobile take on another of its most popular franchises that it initially announced way back in 2018.

And now the Warcraft franchise is coming to mobile. Blizzard has turned Warcraft into one of the biggest gaming franchises in history. And adding a mobile game will likely increase its popularity even further.

The company didn’t share any details about what a mobile Warcraft game will look like. It just said that “all-new mobile Warcraft content” was coming sometime during 2022.

