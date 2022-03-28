PlayStation’s Game Pass competitor might be revealed soon

We first learned about PlayStation’s upcoming subscription service in December. The service, codenamed Spartacus, will combine Sony’s existing subscriptions into one three-tiered subscription. Now, it looks like the company will reveal its new service very soon.

Thanks to a new report from Bloomberg late last week, we got a few new details about Sony’s upcoming announcement. Most notably, it looks like the service will soon be revealed by Sony, maybe even as early as this week.

The new Spartacus service is said to compete with Xbox’s Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate offerings. Microsoft has struck gold with Xbox Game Pass and it has developed into a massive service with around 25 million subscribers currently.

New with @6d6f636869 — Sony is planning for the imminent release of its new subscription service, codenamed Spartacus, and may reveal it as soon as next week https://t.co/5Uyuzfm4Xu — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 25, 2022

Sony’s Spartacus will combine the PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services that are currently offered on PlayStation. PlayStation Plus gives gamers free games every month and access to online play.

PlayStation Now lets gamers stream a massive library of PS2, PS3, and PS4 games on their PS4 or PS5 consoles.

PlayStation’s Spartacus will have a three-tiered subscription model

Spartacus combines the two with a three-tiered subscription model. The first tier will give the same benefits as PlayStation Plus.

The second tier gives those benefits plus access to download and play hundreds of older PlayStation games.

The third and final tier gives all of those benefits plus the game streaming capabilities of PlayStation Now and a new benefit that will let users download and try some new games before they buy them.

A recent report from VentureBeat shows the potential price structure for PlayStation’s Spartacus. The report claims that the three tiers will cost $10, $13, and $16 respectively. For comparison, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $14.99 per month.

Spartacus and Xbox Game Pass are relatively similar and will no doubt draw many comparisons over the next few years.

In fact, one feature that Game Pass offers that Spartacus reportedly doesn’t is potentially one of its best features. Game Pass subscribers can play some Xbox games, like Halo Infinite and the upcoming Bethesda title, Starfield, for free as soon as they come out.

Bloomberg’s report mentioned above said that this is a feature that won’t be present for PlayStation’s first-party games, like the God of War or Spiderman series. However, maybe the game demos included in the premium Spartacus tier will help to make up for that.

Over the last couple of years, Xbox has shown that subscription services offering tons of games are incredibly popular among gamers.

And it looks like PlayStation is finally going all-in with Spartacus. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear an official reveal from Sony about its new service.

