How to sign up for the PS5 beta

Sony has a beta program for users that want to try out some of the latest PS5 updates early. The program gives gamers the chance to try out some upcoming and experimental features before they become available to the general public.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to check out the latest and greatest features that the PS5 has to offer, then you’ll probably want to check out the beta program.

You will have to have a valid PSN account to sign up for the PlayStation beta program. Once you sign up, the company will then send you an email if it decides to accept you into the program. Follow the steps below to sign up.

Here’s how to sign up for Sony’s PS5 beta program

If you are interested in the PS5 beta program, you must be 18 years old or older and live in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany, or France to sign up for the beta. Here’s how to register:

Head to the PlayStation Beta sign-up page and click Register at the top From there, you’ll be asked to Sign in to your PlayStation account Once logged in, you’ll be redirected to the main page where you can select Register to sign up for the beta

Once you’ve completed these steps, you will be registered for possible access to the PS5 beta program.

We say “possible,” because registering for the beta does not guarantee you access. The PlayStation 5 beta is still technically invite-only. So doing this only shows Sony that you are interested in participating in the beta.

