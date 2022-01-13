Can I use my Oculus Quest 2 with my PlayStation?

Meta has big plans for VR with Mark Zuckerberg’s fascination with the metaverse. One of the ways the company is already delivering VR to its users is with the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone VR headset that you can use to play games and explore various apps. With more than 100 available games and a price tag starting at just $299, the Quest 2 is one of the most affordable introductions into VR that you can find.

And it’s actually not only a standalone headset. You can use the Oculus Quest 2 with your computer to play Steam games either wired or wirelessly. But what about other platforms? Can you hook the Quest up to your PlayStation to take advantage of some of PlayStation’s VR games?

Can you use the Oculus Quest 2 with your PlayStation?

Short answer: No

Unfortunately, the Oculus Quest 2’s versatility doesn’t stretch to PlayStation consoles. PlayStation actually has its own VR headset called PSVR, and the company is currently developing the PlayStation VR2, which will take the technology to the next level.

READ MORE: Does the Oculus Quest 2 require a PC?

If you’re looking to utilize your PlayStation for VR gaming, then you’ll have to go with the PSVR for now. Otherwise, you can still use an Oculus Quest 2 to play Steam games from your computer. And there are dozens of standalone Oculus games that you’ll be able to enjoy.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.