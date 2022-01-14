Can you display your Oculus Quest 2 on your TV?

The Oculus Quest 2 has developed into one of the more popular consumer-brand virtual reality headsets on the market. Mark Zuckerberg’s fascination with the metaverse seems to have ultimately begun with Oculus.

Starting at just $299, the Meta-owned VR headset is an affordable entry into VR that allows all kinds of different people to try out the technology. It is a standalone device, so all you need to get started is a Facebook account and the headset itself.

But, like most VR systems, the Oculus Quest 2 is essentially a singular experience where only one person can enjoy what’s happening on-screen at a time. It would be really cool if there was a way to cast your Quest 2 to a TV so that other people can get a sense of what you’re doing in your VR world…

Can you display your Oculus Quest 2 on a TV?

Short answer: Yes, but you’ll need a Chromecast device.

Fortunately, the people over at Oculus realize that VR can sometimes be a lonely experience, so they make it pretty easy to cast what’s going on in your headset to a TV. You will need a Chromecast device or a TV that already has Chromecast built-in.

As long as you’re set with Chromecast, casting is pretty simple, as long as both devices are on the same network. Just hit the curved-arrow share button on your headset’s control panel and select Cast. Then, just pick the right TV and you’ll be casting your Quest 2 screen on your TV for everyone to see and enjoy.

If you have any trouble with this, Oculus has some step-by-step instructions as well as some troubleshooting options over on its website.

