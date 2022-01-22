Can I use my Oculus Quest 2 with my Xbox?

The Oculus Quest 2 is a relatively versatile VR headset at a pretty affordable price. It features over 100 of its own games that you can play without the help of any additional hardware. Just log into your Facebook account, and you’re ready to start playing games.

But you can also use the Oculus Quest 2 with the help of a PC to play games that might not have their own standalone Quest 2 version. You can hook the headset up to your PC to play Steam games and other PC VR games either wirelessly with Air Link or wired with the Oculus Link cable.

But what about other platforms? Can you hook the Oculus Quest 2 up to your Xbox, for instance? Here’s everything you need to know.

Can you use the Oculus Quest 2 with an Xbox?

Short answer: Sort of, but you’ll need a PC.

There aren’t any official ways that you can connect your Oculus Quest 2 headset to your Xbox console. And that makes sense, as there aren’t any Xbox-specific games or apps that take advantage of VR technology.

There is a sort of workaround, however, if you want to play Xbox games with the headset. The method involves streaming your Xbox to a PC and is pretty complicated, so we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process:

Make sure you allow game streaming on your Xbox Download and launch the Xbox Companion App on your PC Download Virtual Desktop on your PC and your Oculus Quest 2 Launch Virtual Desktop and make sure your PC is streaming to mirroring to your Oculus Quest 2 Start streaming your Xbox console to your PC using the Xbox Companion App

So there’s a pretty complex way that you can get your Xbox games on your Quest 2 headset. Another option is to stream games on your PC using Xbox Cloud Gaming and then follow steps 3-5 to get similar results.

Again, this method is pretty complicated, and you’re not really gaining a lot by doing it. Xbox consoles don’t offer any sort of VR gaming optimization, so you would literally just be mirroring your screen onto your Oculus Quest 2.

Still, if that’s something that you’d like to do, it is certainly possible.

