Does the Oculus Quest 2 have quick charging?

The Oculus Quest 2 is immensely popular and might end up being the hardware that makes VR mainstream. You might be wondering if you’ll be able to quickly charge your headset.

I mean, with upgraded specs and immersive experiences, you’ll want to keep playing, right? Quick charging would help with that, so you would think that would be an option with Meta’s main headset.

We have some bad news.

So, can the Oculus Quest 2 charge quickly?

Short answer: No

Oculus says that the Oculus Quest 2 takes 2.5 hours to fully charge, and it doesn’t have a huge battery inside it. The included charger is 5V, 2A; which works out to 10W of max power for charging.

A helpful Redditor on the r/OculusQuest subreddit did some testing, and the max power the Quest 2 draws is 9W. That’s not a quick charge for the Oculus Quest 2 by any means.

With Oculus seemingly capping the power input, there’s no point going with a higher wattage charger. In fact, it might even damage the Quest 2, which is what Oculus infers in its support pages.

