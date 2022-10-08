Connect with us

Reviews

Review: Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C GaN Charger

If you’re looking for the best USB-C charger for your MacBook Pro or Air, the Nexode 140W USB-C GaN Charger is what you’re looking for.

ugreen usb-c gan charger on office desk

I bought a new MacBook Pro earlier this year, and since getting it, I haven’t gotten around to buying an extra charger – something I desperately need. 

Here’s why: during the day, I use my MacBook for work, and later in the evenings, I use it for drumming sessions in the basement, running purely off the laptop’s battery.

Annoyingly, this causes the screen to go to sleep when it’s idle. This could be in the middle of a grueling recording session. To cut a long story short, it’s annoying, and it puts a serious damper on my drumming.

Thus, the need for an extra charger. Instead of coughing up $99 for Apple’s 140W charger, the folks at UGREEN sent over their latest Nexode 140W charger as an alternative.

Editor’s Choice
Ugreen Nexode 140W USB C Wall Charger on purple background
Buy Now

Quick Verdict

If you’re a MacBook owner reading this, Ugreen’s Nexode is a superior option to Apple’s 140W charger. It’s smaller and faster and built like a rock. It’s a solid charger, and it does its job right out of the box. If you want a fast-charging workhorse, this is it.

The Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C GaN charger is a fast charger with multiple USB ports, so you can charge multiple devices simultaneously.

With its high charging output, this device is primarily aimed at laptops, but that’s not to say you can’t use it for smartphones, tablets, or anything else. But again, it is packed with power.

With high-capacity charging comes heat. Thankfully, the Nexode 140W features several safety features to protect the devices you charge from overheating. 

usb-c cable laying next to wall charger on office desk
Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

The charger uses GaN technology, which generates a high-efficiency charge with less heat. This new technology is gaining popularity as it can deliver more power to devices than traditional chargers.

And that’s pretty much the gist of it in terms of a quick breakdown. So, how does it perform? Is it better than a 140W Apple charger? Let’s find out.

Jump Ahead

Nexode 140W Charger Specs

The charger features three USB ports: two dual USB-C ports and one USB-A port, with a total output of 140W. 

USB Port Output breakdown 

  • Up to 140W when using the bottom USB-C port 
  • 100W when using the top USB-C port
  • Up to 22.5W using the USB-A port
ugreen nexode gan charger 140 watts on wooden desk
Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Additionally, the Ugreen Nexode 140W supports dual-boot charging, so you can charge two laptops at the same time. The charger also includes a 240W USB-C cable.

Design

The charger comes packaged in a compact design measuring only three inches wide, five inches long, and 1.5 inches tall. In comparison, it’s about 20% smaller than Apple’s 140W single-port charger.

In terms of design, it features a matte black/gray finish, giving it a modern, sleek look that will match most of your devices. Additionally, the compact design and foldable power prongs also make it convenient for traveling.

gan u green usb c wall charger in kevin raposo's hand over a wooden desk
Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Features and Performance

The Nexode 140W charger supports various fast-charging protocols, which means it can charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Moreover, the charger is compatible with many brands and models, including Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and Lenovo. In other words, if your device has a USB-C input, this charger will support it.

Circling back to its charging output, 140W is a lot of power, and in many cases, most people won’t find a need for this unless they’re looking to fast-charge a MacBook Pro or any other demanding device. 

usb-c charger
Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Ugreen’s GaN Charger vs. Apple’s 140W USB-C charger

In my case, I’m rocking the 16” MacBook Pro. In theory, the latest Pro model charges up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes with fast charging. 

But, Apple limits its 16-inch MacBook Pro’s fast charging to the official $50 Apple MagSafe 3 cable. So you’ll need that cable to get the full output from UGreens’s 140W Charger.

On the other hand, Apple is more lenient with the 14” MacBook Pro. Using the included 240W USB-C cable will give you a fast charge, and you can either port since it’s only 96W. 

apple usb-c charger vs ugreen usb-c wall charger side by side on office desk
Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

So, how fast was the Nexode 140W able to charge my 16″ MacBook Pro? I have to say, it was pretty fast. From 10% to 100%, I clocked the time in just about 40 minutes.

Again, Apple’s USB-C MagSafe 3 cable can charge it in 30-minutes. So a ten-minute lead time isn’t that much of a sacrifice, but still worth noting.

Alternative options

Of course, Ugreen isn’t the only player in this space. And if you’re looking for more options, thankfully, there’s a wealth of other products available. Here our some of our favorites:

ImageㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤProductPrice
Razer USB-C 130W GaN charger9.0

Razer USB-C 130W GaN chargerPremium Pick

  • 48% smaller than other USB-C chargers
  • Charge up to 4 devices at once
  • 2x USB-C and 2x USB-A ports 
  • $179.99
Learn MoreRead the Reviews
Anker 715 Nano II 65W charger9.5

Anker 715 Nano II 65W chargerBest Budget Pick

  • 1 USB-C port
  • Capable of charging a MacBook Air in under 2 hours
  • Slim and compact design
  • $49.97
Learn MoreRead the Reviews
Belkin 108W 4-Port GaN charger9.0

Belkin 108W 4-Port GaN chargerBest for Desktops

  • 108W of power distributed across four ports
  • 2x USB-C GaN and 2x USB-A ports
  • Low-profile design
  • $89.99
Learn MoreRead the Reviews
AUKEY Omnia Duo 65W PD Charger9.5

AUKEY Omnia Duo 65W PD ChargerEditor’s Pick

  • 2x USB-C GaN ports
  • Dynamic Detect enables the USB-C port to output the charger’s full power.
  • It can charge multiple devices at once
  • $39.99
Learn MoreRead the Reviews
Anker <strong>747</strong> Charger 9.6

Anker 747 Charger Quality Choice

  • Powerful 150W GaNPrime output
  • ActiveShield technology protects devices from overheating
  • 3 USB-C and 1 USB-A port
  • $119.99
Learn MoreRead the Reviews

Pros & Cons

90548Ugreen Nexode 140W USB C Wall Chargerhttps://knowtechie.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/ugreen-nexode-140w-usb-c-wall-charger.webpNexode 3-Port GaN PD 3.1 Laptop Charger with 5ft USB C to C Cable Compatible with iPhones, Laptops, Tablets, Smartphone, and SmartwatchesInStock$149.99USD4Review: Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C GaN Charger45,It’s a good-looking device and a well designed,1,,Super-fast charging speeds,2,,Plenty of ports to go around,3,,Charges two laptops simultaneously ,4,,Its compact design makes it extremely portable,5,,It’s a bit on the pricey side at $149.99,1,,140W might be too much power for some if you don’t plan on using it with a laptop,2,90548Ugreen

Pros

  • It’s a good-looking device and well designed
  • Super-fast charging speeds
  • Plenty of ports to go around
  • Charges two laptops simultaneously.
  • Its compact design makes it extremely portable

Cons

  • It’s a bit on the pricey side at $149.99
  • 140W might be overkill if you don’t plan on using it with a laptop

Pricing and availability

The Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN charger is available on Amazon and Ugreen.com. It currently retails for $149.99. 

And if 140W is too much power, the company has other options in the Nexode lineup, including 45W, 65W, 100W, and 200W variants. 

Final Verdict 

ugreen charger on office desk
Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Before dropping $99 on Apple’s 140W charger, do yourself a favor and check out Ugreen’s option.

The Nexode 140W charger is slimmer, offers more ports, and gives you a faster charging experience, granted you have the right accessories.

However, the only thing holding it back is its price. $149.99 is a lot to spend on a USB-C charger, so if budget is a concern, it’s probably best to look at other options.

But if you’re looking for the best USB-C charger for your MacBook Pro or Air, the Nexode 140W USB-C GaN Charger is what you’re looking for. 

Editor’s Pick
Ugreen Nexode 140W USB C Wall Charger on purple background

UGREEN Nexode 140W USB C Wall Charger

Small enough to fit in your backpack but powerful enough to charge all devices quickly. Perfect for travelers, students, and just about anyone who appreciates a quick charge.

See at Ugreen
See at Amazon

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Good
It’s a good-looking device and well designed
Super-fast charging speeds
Plenty of ports to go around
Charges two laptops simultaneously
Its compact design makes it extremely portable
The Bad
It’s a bit on the pricey side at $149.99
140W might be too much power for some if you don’t plan on using it with a laptop
9
Overall
Related Topics

Kevin is the founder and executive editor at KnowTechie. With over 15 years of blogging experience, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com

More in Reviews