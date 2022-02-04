Rockstar has finally confirmed it’s working on GTA VI

Fans have been asking about the next installment in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto series for years now. GTA V was the last release in the franchise and it came out more than eight years ago. And until today, there has been no official confirmation of GTA VI.

Rockstar Games has finally announced that it is currently developing the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series (I’m going to call it GTA VI, but that name isn’t confirmed). In both a tweet and a blog post on the developer’s website, the company announced that “active development for the next entry in the series is underway.”

With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

It doesn’t really come as a huge surprise that Rockstar is working on GTA VI. As Josiah said when he first saw the tweet, “it would have been bigger news if they said they weren’t working on it.”

Still, this should give fans of the series hope that the game might actually come out this decade.

The major success of GTA V likely plays a large role in why the next game has taken so long to come out. The game was a huge success when it initially came out for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

It then saw a release for the next console generation, which increased its popularity even more.

Now, GTA V is set to release on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in March. That will make it an impressive three-generation game.

And then there’s GTA Online. Rockstar has been shoveling content into its live-service version of GTA V for years. And in turn, the company has been shoveling gamers’ money into its pockets for eight and a half straight years thanks to one game.

It’s not really surprising that the company chose to milk that for so long instead of prioritizing the next game. But here we are almost nine years later and GTA VI has finally been announced. Who knows, maybe will get the new game before GTA V hits the 10-year mark. Though, I wouldn’t put my money on that.

