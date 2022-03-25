GTA Online now has a subscription service for $5.99 a month

Rockstar has just announced a subscription service for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. The $5.99 a month service will only be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, and launches on March 29.

GTA+ will give subscribers $500,000 of monthly ingame cash, and other perks which will change month to month. Users can sign up for the subscription service through the Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store.

In addition to the monthly perks, visiting stores in the GTA Online web browser will give GTA+ subscribers additional rewards.

GTA Plus comes with a ton of perks

Image: Rockstar

Rockstar says this is the perk list you’ll get for the first month of Membership (March 29 to April 27):

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

In addition, GTA+ members will be able to get extra in-game cash when they buy special GTA+ Shark Cards.

Every month will have a new list of perks and bonuses, from cars to boats and everything in between. You’ll also get the ability to claim properties around Los Santos that you don’t already have, and even more.

That’s a ton of in-game items for GTA Online for a small monthly fee, but GTA Online and its other microtransactions have literally been printing money for Rockstar since its release in 2013. It’ll be interesting to see if the subscription model brings the same success.

