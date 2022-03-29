The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel has been delayed

Fans of the Legend of Zelda franchise have been waiting years for the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And unfortunately, that wait has just been delayed even further.

Nintendo just announced on Twitter that it has delayed the sequel to the beloved game until the spring of 2023. The company had originally planned to release the game sometime in 2022, but that’s no longer going to happen.

“In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game,” said Legend of Zelda producer, Eiji Aonuma. “So please wait a little longer.”

The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, has an update to share about the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/7OhayhiuM9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 29, 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched on the Nintendo Switch back in March of 2017. The game was an immediate success. It received praise for its massive open world and earned a spot as the highest-rated game of 2017 on Metacritic.

And The Legend of Zelda is an incredibly storied franchise dating back to the late 1980s. So there’s really no surprise that gamers everywhere can’t wait to get their hands on a Breath of the Wild sequel.

But, we’ll just have to remain patient for now. While it looked like a 2022 release date could be possible, spring 2023 is still not too far away.

Let’s just hope that the game doesn’t see any more delays and we finally get the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel that we’ve been waiting for all this time.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.