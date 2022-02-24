Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for March 2022

As February draws to an end, it’s time for another batch of free PlayStation games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. March brings four games that PlayStation gamers can claim for free as long as they have an active subscription.

This month includes a lot of variety, from a dinosaur-infested survival title to a fast-paced cyber adventure.

No matter what kind of games you like, there’s likely something on this list that you can enjoy. Remember, you have to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to snag these games for free this month. Let’s see what PlayStation has in store for March’s free games.

Free PlayStation Plus games for March

Starting things off this month, Sony is offering Ark: Survival Evolved. Players start the game on a seemingly abandoned island with nothing but a few rocks.

Like other survival titles, you’ll have to gather resources to help you survive on the island. Oh, but there is one twist. Ark: Survival Evolved is populated with lots of dinosaurs.

Next up, we have Team Sonic Racing. In Team Sonic Racing, everyone’s favorite hedgehog shows off his speed in a vehicle instead of on foot. You can team up with friends to race against your enemies or build your own team to face off against your friends in this high-octane racing game.

The third game on March’s list of free PlayStation Plus games is Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. This game is a multiplayer martial arts title that lets you team up with friends to fight your way through various missions. With four classes to chose from, there are plenty of ways to play Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

The final free game for PlayStation Plus subscribers for March only applies to the PS5 version of the game. Ghostrunner is a fast-paced first-person adventure title. It blends aspects of parkour and hand-to-hand combat to create a unique killing experience. Emphasis on mobility is a must as you hack and slash your way through the world in Ghostrunner for PS5.

And that covers the free PlayStation Plus games for the month of March. Again, all of the games will be available on both PS4 and PS5, with the exception of the Ghostrunner, which will only be free on PS5. All of the games will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting March 1 and you’ll have until April 4 to download them for free.

