Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for March 2023

March is officially underway and that means it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Anyone with an active PlayStation Plus subscription can access three or four free games every month. They’re available no matter which PlayStation Plus tier you subscribe to.

This month, you can get three games for free. And, even better, it’s a pretty good list.

You will be able to snag these games for free starting on March 7. So let’s see what PlayStation has up for grabs for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month.

Free PlayStation Plus games for March

March’s free games kick off with Battlefield 2042.

The latest iteration of the popular FPS title thrusts gamers into the near future. With support for up to 128-player battles on PlayStation 5, Battlefield 2042 offers a massive scale and huge battleground.

Next up for grabs is Minecraft Dungeons. In Minecraft Dungeons, you get to explore the world of Minecraft with a brand new perspective.

Build up your character and explore dungeons filled with deadly monsters and obstacles. A true RPG, you’ll find unique weapons and equipment to help you take down enemies and save the villagers.

PlayStation Plus’s final free game of March is Code Vein. Code Vein is a co-op adventure game set in a story-driven world of destruction.

You’ll have to work together with various weapons against the dangerous and powerful enemies in Code Vein.

Get your free PlayStation Plus games now

That covers this month’s free PlayStation Plus games. All of this month’s games are available on PS4 and PS5 via backward compatibility.

These games will become available to download starting on March 7. And you’ll have until March 6 to download last month’s free games.

PlayStation Plus is quickly becoming one of the best subscription options in gaming. So don’t miss out on all the free stuff.

