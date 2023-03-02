Roccat’s 7.1 Air gaming headset is so damn comfortable

Gaming headsets are a dime a dozen, but finding the right one for you can be a transcendental experience.

Maybe it’s the way it feels on your head or how your favorite game sounds. There can be many things that elevate a gaming headset to the rank of “favorite.”

Personally, I’ve been a huge fan of HyperX’s offerings, but I recently revisited the Roccat Elo 7.1 Air wireless headset, and I’ve got to say, I was a little harsh in my original review of the headset.

ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air Wireless PC Gaming Headset $99.99 The ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air headset provides is a great wireless PC gaming headset experience with long battery life, virtual 7.1 surround sound, and more. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

While I still maintain that it isn’t the best headset for listening to music, the comfort it provides during gaming has made me a true believer again.

I’m what some might call a “picky bitch” when it comes to headsets. I wear them all day, and finding a headset that doesn’t leave me with a lingering headache can be difficult.

The $99 Roccat Elo 7.1 Air manages to not only provide a solid audio experience for gaming, but I can wear it for an entire eight-hour workday without feeling annoyed, or worse, in pain.

This is accomplished through lightweight pads that don’t smother your ears and a suspension band that helps better distribute any pressure you feel while wearing it.

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

Additionally, it seems like the company has been making strides to fix some lingering issues with its drivers and connectivity, which has been an added bonus during my revisit.

Is it the perfect headset? No, it’s not. But does it provide a comfortable, good-sounding gaming experience for those long trips into the mines on Deep Rock Galactic? Absolutely.

ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air Wireless PC Gaming Headset $99.99 The ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air headset provides is a great wireless PC gaming headset experience with long battery life, virtual 7.1 surround sound, and more. Why we like it: The main selling point for this headset is definitely comfort, but it also provides great battery life and solid sound for only $99. Pros: Extremely comfortable

Extremely comfortable Solid surround sound for gaming

Solid surround sound for gaming 24-hour battery life Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.