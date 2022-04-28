Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for May 2022

As May creeps quickly upon us, it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Like every other month, those with an active PlayStation Plus subscription get access to three free games over the course of May.

May’s list of free games kicks off with a fan favorite sports title alongside a couple of RPG action titles. This month’s games seem like some real hits.

PlayStation continues to surprise with the quality of games that it gives away with its PlayStation Plus subscription, and May’s games follow the same tactic. You won’t want to miss out this month.

Here are the free games that PlayStation Plus subscribers can redeem during the month of May.

Free PlayStation Plus games for May

Kicking things off this month (pun definitely intended), we have the latest iteration of the fan-favorite soccer franchise. FIFA 22 features the same gameplay that soccer fans around the world have come to know and love.

READ MORE: Free PlayStation Plus games for April 2022

With game modes like Ultimate Team and Career Mode, FIFA 22 features gameplay that every soccer fan can enjoy, whether on or offline. Both the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game can be claimed for free this month.

Next up, we have an ARPG survival game based on Norse mythology. Tribes of Midgard see the player take on a solo journey or join friends in a conquest to defeat evils and stop the onset of Ragnarök. Again, you can claim both the PS4 and PS5 versions of this game this month.

Image: KnowTechie

And finally, there’s Curse of the Dead Gods. Curse of the Dead Gods is an isometric dungeon crawler. This single-player experience will have you explore a dangerous world as you build a fighter and uncover weapons to take down even the most challenging enemies.

This game is only available as a PS4 title, but you can still claim and play it on your PS5 with backward compatibility.

And that covers the free PlayStation Plus games for the month of May. As always, PlayStation continues to deliver solid titles for free for its PlayStation Plus subscribers.

These games will become available on May 3 and you’ll have until June 6 to redeem them for free. Just make sure you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription so you don’t miss out on these games.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.