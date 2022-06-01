Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for June 2022

With the newly-upgraded PlayStation Plus service rolling out, it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. These free games are available for every tier of PlayStation Plus, so all of the service’s members can reap these rewards.

As always, you have to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to take advantage of these free deals. And you’ll only be able to redeem during a certain window, so make sure you keep up with the dates.

This month’s games will become available starting on June 7 and include some major titles from some pretty well-known franchises.

So let’s see what Sony has in store for us with this month’s free PlayStation Plus games.

Free PlayStation Plus games for June

To kick off the freebies with PlayStation Plus is a game that has almost become synonymous with PlayStation consoles. The first freebie this month is 2018’s God of War.

God of War takes the player-controlled god, Kratos, to new lands to take on new enemies. And this time, Kratos has a second chance at being a father to young Atreus, a warrior in his own right equipped with a powerful bow.

Next up is the exciting co-op fighting game Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. This is a new, open take to traditional fighting games where you compete in 4v4 battles across an open landscape.

Grab your team of four and queue up for some epic PvP multiplayer in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

Image: Bandai Namco

Closing out this month’s free PlayStation Plus games is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. This Smash Bros.-inspired battle game features everyone’s favorite pineapple-dwelling sponge.

Spongebob is joined by tons of different Nickelodeon characters. Master your favorite character’s move set in this all-out brawl of a game.

And that closes out this month’s free PlayStation Plus games. All of the games can be downloaded and played on both PS4 and PS5, though only Nickelodeon All-Start Brawl has its own dedicated PS5 version. The other two are available via backward compatibility.

As a reminder, you need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to redeem these free games. These games will be available for download starting on June 7 and you’ll have until July 4 to redeem them.

