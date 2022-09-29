Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for October 2022

As September comes to a close, that means it’s time for a brand new batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. All PlayStation Plus members will get to claim three games for free over the course of October.

Like every month, gamers with an active PlayStation Plus subscription can snag some free games in October. And this deal is available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers, even the Essential tier.

PlayStation gamers have three different games that they’ll be able to get for free with PlayStation Plus throughout October. So let’s see what PlayStation has on offer this month.

Free PlayStation Plus games for October

First up for grabs in October is Hot Wheels Unleashed. This racing simulator takes the iconic Hot Wheels toys and blows them up to mega-size. You can race your friends, build tracks, and more in Hot Wheels Unleashed.

Next on the list, PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab Injustice 2. This Mortal Kombat-inspired fighting game pits famous DC superheroes against one another and chaotic combat. Help Batman fight against Superman’s terror in Injustice 2.

Finally, we have Superhot. Superhot is a strategic FPS where time only moves when you move. Outnumbered, you have to learn to take advantage of the unique time-stopping to strategically take out your enemies.

That does it for October’s PlayStation Plus free games. All of these games are available on PS4 as well as PS5 via backward compatibility.

If you subscribe to PlayStation Plus, even just the Essential tier, you can snag these games for free. They’ll become available on October 4, and you’ll have until October 31 to claim them before they’re gone.

