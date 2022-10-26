Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for November 2022

As October closes, it’s time for a new batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. All PlayStation Plus members will get to claim three games for free throughout November.

Like every month, gamers with an active PlayStation Plus subscription can snag some free games in November. And this deal is available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers, even the Essential tier.

PlayStation gamers have three different games that they’ll be able to get for free with PlayStation Plus throughout November. So let’s see what PlayStation has on offer this month.

Free PlayStation Plus games for November

First up on the list of free PlayStation Plus games in November are Nioh 2 and Nioh 2 Remastered. This single-player RPG places you in the role of the samurai as you fight against deadly supernatural enemies.

Next up on offer is the Lego Harry Potter Collection. This collection includes the full Harry Potter story, from year one to year seven. Merge the worlds of Lego and Wizardry in this exciting magical journey.

And finally, we have Heavenly Bodies. Heavenly Bodies is a uniquely challenging physics game. Take control of a cosmonaut as you traverse various scenarios aboard a scientific research station in space.

Nioh 2 (Image: Koie Tecmo)

That does it for November’s PlayStation Plus free games. All of these games are available on PS4 as well as PS5 via backward compatibility.

If you subscribe to PlayStation Plus, even just the Essential tier, you can snag these games for free. They’ll become available on November 1.

PlayStation didn’t share when the games will become unavailable, so be sure to snag them as soon as possible.

And, as a reminder, you still have until October 31 to snag the free PlayStation Plus games for October.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.