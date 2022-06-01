Sony to mass-produce the PS VR2 headset this year, says report

Sony’s long-rumored PS VR2 looks like it’s heading for mass production near the end of 2022 with a release date potentially in early 2023. We’ve heard a lot about the VR headset, but this is the first we’ve glimpse of a potential release date.

The rumor comes from a generally reliable source, Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo is typically known for leaking and revealing Apple news. But a recent supply chain check from him revealed Sony is gearing up for production of the PS VR2.

Kuo revealed that Sony will start producing the PS VR2 in the second half of 2022. His estimates say that around 1.5 million units will be produced in 2022. That could lead to an official launch of the product in early 2023.

My latest supply chain check suggests that the assembler and several component providers of PS VR2 will start mass production with about 1.5M units shipments in 2H22. Sony may launch it in 1Q23, depending on the development schedule of PS VR2 game titles. pic.twitter.com/NIqFgg4Kjl — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 30, 2022

Of course, this is just speculation at this point. Sony itself has yet to reveal any sort of release date or window for PS VR2. Although, the company is holding a State of Play event later this week that could shed some light on the headset’s release.

Additionally, Sony did recently reveal that it plans on having 20+ first and third-party games available when the headset does come out. Kuo seems to believe that the reason for pushing back the launch of the console to 2023 is to give developers enough time to create those games.

Maybe we’ll get some official news about PS VR2 from this week’s State of Play. Or maybe Sony will continue to slowly leak out details about the headset ahead of its release. Either way, there’s a new entry to VR gaming coming, and it looks like it’s coming soon.

