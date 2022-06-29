Sony launches new hardware brand with gaming monitors & headsets

Sony Electronics has launched a new gaming brand called InZone. The first devices include a pair of HDMI 2.1-equipped gaming monitors and three headsets. All take design cues from the PlayStation 5, so they should look great next to each other.

The gaming monitors are the $899 M9 and $529 M3. The M9 is a 27-inch, 144Hz 4K panel, with HDR600, 93% of the DCI-3 color space, and Full Array Local Dimming (FALD). The M3 is a 27-inch, 240Hz 1080p panel, with HDR400 and 99% coverage in the sRGB spectrum.

Both have two HDMI 2.1 ports to best use the PlayStation 5’s output. They also have USB-C ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and variable refresh rate support.

They both also have an inbuilt KVM, so you can control two PCs from one set of keyboard, mouse, and headset plugged into the monitor.

The monitors also have some PS5-specific tricks, like Auto HDR tone mapping, auto genre picture mode that switches between Cinema mode when watching movies, and Game 1 Mode when gaming.

You also get height and tilt adjustments, built-in stereo speakers, and flicker-free backlighting.

Sony is also launching three new InZone headsets. Those are the $299 H9, $229 H7, and $100 H3:

H9: Wireless via 2.4GHz dongle and/or Bluetooth, flip-to-mute mic, comfy earpads, 32hr battery, digital noise cancellation, spatial sound personalization

Wireless via 2.4GHz dongle and/or Bluetooth, flip-to-mute mic, comfy earpads, 32hr battery, digital noise cancellation, spatial sound personalization H7: Same design and dual-wireless connectivity as the H9, no noise cancellation, 40hr battery

Same design and dual-wireless connectivity as the H9, no noise cancellation, 40hr battery H3: Wired, decent sound, less stylish than the more wireless versions

Sony’s InZone M3 and M9 gaming monitors will be available later this summer. All three InZone headsets are available to preorder now from Sony, with a July 7 release date.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: