INNOCN launches new 138Hz OLED 4K gaming monitor

Prepare to have your gaming, streaming, and productivity worlds turned upside down with the newly launched INNOCN 48Q1V 4K Gaming Monitor.

This 48-inch OLED behemoth boasts a jaw-dropping 3840 x 2160 UHD resolution, 100% sRGB color gamut, and 1.07B(10bits) color depth, providing a captivating, true-to-life experience like never before.

Wave goodbye to those annoying stutters and lag, as the 138Hz refresh rate coupled with AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10 technologies guarantee smoother gameplay and crisp video quality.

INNOCN 48" OLED 4K Gaming Monitor 4.5 $1,499.99 Discover the INNOCN 48Q1V: a 48" OLED 4K gaming monitor packed with advanced tech and user-centric features. Boasting striking visuals, ergonomic design, and versatile functionality, it's an essential upgrade for gamers, streamers, and multitaskers eager to elevate their experience.

The INNOCN 48Q1V is feature-packed

INNOCN ups the ante in entertainment ambiance with integrated RGB lighting, perfect for setting the mood during late-night gaming marathons or binge sessions on your favorite titles.

Compatibility is a breeze with the INNOCN 48Q1V’s plethora of connectivity options, featuring USB Type C, DP, and HDMI ports and even a 65W USB-C connection for cable-free setups.

The monitor effortlessly connects with laptops, Macs, and gaming consoles, including Switch, PS5/4/3, and Xbox Series.

Color accuracy is unparalleled with the INNOCN 48″ OLED 4K Gaming Monitor’s ΔE <2 Color Calibration, masterfully recreating nature’s true hues.

Sporting a TUV Authentication certification, it ticks off all the boxes for safety, performance, and quality. Blue light reduction technology keeps your eyeballs cozy during those long sessions behind the screen.

Multitaskers rejoice: PBP/PIP technology allows users to juggle multiple tasks, perfect for crunching numbers, editing photos, or even video production.

Feature INNOCN 48Q1V Screen Size 48″ OLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 UHD 4K Color Gamut & Depth 100% sRGB, 1.07B(10bits) Refresh Rate 138Hz Sync Technology AMD FreeSync Premium HDR HDR10 Color Calibration ΔE <2 Safety & Performance TUV Authentication Blue Light Reduction Yes Connectivity USB Type C, DP, HDMI ports Fast Charging 65W USB C PBP/PIP Technology Allows multi-tasking

Pricing and availability

So, how much does it cost? INNOCN has it currently priced at $1,499.00. However, Amazon Prime members can purchase it for $1,199. Additionally, the product page includes a $100 on-site coupon.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to level up your gaming, entertainment, and productivity setup. The INNOCN 48″ OLED 4K Gaming Monitor is available now. Click below for more info.

High refresh rate: The 138Hz refresh rate ensures smooth gameplay, eliminating lag and stutters.

AMD FreeSync Premium & HDR10: These technologies deliver seamless and vivid visuals with impressive dynamic range.

Rich color accuracy: The 100% sRGB color gamut and ΔE <2 Color Calibration guarantee true-to-life hues.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.