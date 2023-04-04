INNOCN’s 27-inch beast of a gaming monitor is $120 off

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

If you’re unfamiliar with the name INNOCN, you shouldn’t be. We reviewed a previous version of its 27-inch monitor, and it absolutely crushed it in our review.

Now the company is back and pitching its newest monitor to KnowTechie readers.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the INNOCN’s 27-inch gaming monitor. This monitor is a powerhouse and it’s designed for gamers who crave high refresh rates, low latency, and a whole lot more.

But before we forget to bury the lede, it’s currently up for grabs at $350 through April 9. It usually sells for $470.

INNOCN 27-Inch 240Hz 2560 x 1440P Gaming Monitor 4.0 $469.99 $399.99 INNOCN's 27 inch-gaming monitor (2023) is a phenomenal choice for gamers who put a premium on high refresh rates, low latency, and jaw-dropping image quality. Typically sold for $470, get it now for $350 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

If you think that’s a lot of money to throw at a company you have never heard of, let us explain why: this monitor is a force.

Sporting a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this bad boy delivers an insanely smooth and responsive gaming experience without any pesky lag or screen tearing.

And as if that wasn’t enough, G-SYNC compatibility takes it up by ensuring a tear-free experience with minimal latency, making it the go-to choice for competitive FPS/RTS aficionados.

Speaking of image quality – the display features a crisp 2560*1440p resolution and 99% sRGB; this display puts conventional monitors to shame with its wide color gamut, deeper hues, and sharper details, resulting in a stunningly vivid gaming picture.

INNOCN 27-Inch 240Hz 2560 x 1440P Gaming Monitor 4.0 $469.99 $399.99 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

When pitted against other gaming monitors in its price bracket, the INNOCN 27 Inch Gaming Monitor stands tall with its impressive performance, high refresh rate, low latency, and G-SYNC compatibility.

The VA screen technology gives it an edge over traditional IPS screens, offering superior contrast ratios for a more immersive gaming experience.

There’s a lot here that elevates the user experience beyond what’s advertised

Overall, the INNOCN 27-inch gaming monitor is a phenomenal choice for gamers who put a premium on high refresh rates, low latency, and jaw-dropping image quality.

Again, this monitor typically sells for $470, but it’s all yours for $350. To get the discount, clip the $50 on-site coupon. And while you’re at it, subscribe to INNOCN’s newsletter here for updates, discounts, and entries into its exclusive giveaways.

INNOCN 27-Inch 240Hz 2560 x 1440P Gaming Monitor 4.0 $469.99 $399.99 INNOCN's 27 inch-gaming monitor (2023) is a phenomenal choice for gamers who put a premium on high refresh rates, low latency, and jaw-dropping image quality. Typically sold for $470, get it now for $350 Bonus Offer: $50 on-site coupon Pros: High refresh rate of 240Hz for incredibly smooth gameplay

High refresh rate of 240Hz for incredibly smooth gameplay 1ms response time for minimal lag and screen tearing

1ms response time for minimal lag and screen tearing G-SYNC compatibility for tear-free gaming and low latency

G-SYNC compatibility for tear-free gaming and low latency Crisp 2560*1440p resolution for sharp and vivid visuals

Crisp 2560*1440p resolution for sharp and vivid visuals 99% sRGB color gamut for accurate and vibrant colors

99% sRGB color gamut for accurate and vibrant colors VA screen technology for impressive contrast ratios Check Availability Subscribe to INNOCN KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.