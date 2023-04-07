Say goodbye to awkward meeting calls with the EMEET M0 Plus

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

EMEET wants to make awkward conference call interruptions a thing of the with its new M0 Plus.

The device features 360° voice pickup, four AI microphones, supports Zoom calls, and doesn’t require any special setup or software, making it the perfect solution for small to medium-sized conference rooms.

The M0 Plus comes equipped with EMEET’s VoiceIA algorithm. The four-mic array, powered by VoiceIA, enhances voice pickup from any direction, ensuring all participants are heard loud and clear.

EMEET Conference Speakerphone M0 Plus $59.99 With its easy-to-use features and compatibility with most conferencing platforms, the EMEET Conference Speakerphone M0 Plus is ideal for all your conference call needs. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Additionally, the algorithm filters out background noise and eliminates echoes, ensuring crystal-clear audio quality.

Crystal clear call quality

The 3W high-quality conference speaker spreads sound evenly throughout the room, ensuring no missing details from your meetings.

With full duplex audio support, the conference speaker produces natural and rich sounds, making it feel like you are talking to others in person.

One of its standout features is its expandable capability. Users can link two EMEET speakerphones via Daisy Chain, extending the conferencing space to support up to 16 attendees.

The Daisy Chain feature is compatible with multiple EMEET products, such as Meeting Capsule, M3, or M2, making it a flexible solution for setting up your conference room.

Connecting the M0 Plus couldn’t get any easier

The EMEET Conference Speakerphone M0 Plus is incredibly easy to set up and use. The device offers two ways to connect:

USB-C for a super stable wired connection

Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

No drivers or additional software is required; plug and play.

The Bluetooth speakerphone is compatible with most conferencing platforms, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Slack, Webex, and more, allowing users to start their meetings instantly.

The M0 Plus Bluetooth conference speaker with microphone is equipped with a large-capacity battery, which supports long-term calls of over 10 hours of talk time on a single charge.

This feature makes it perfect for all-day meetings, ensuring that users always have a professional meeting experience.

Wrapping up, the EMEET Conference Speaker M0 Plus offers a high-quality sound experience, uninterrupted conference calls, and expandable capabilities.

The device is perfect for businesses that frequently conduct conference calls or anyone needing a reliable conferencing device.

With its easy-to-use features and compatibility with most conferencing platforms, the EMEET Conference Speakerphone M0 Plus is ideal for all your conference call needs.

The EMEET M0 Plus is available now and currently has a list price of $59.99.

EMEET Conference Speakerphone M0 Plus $59.99 With its easy-to-use features and compatibility with most conferencing platforms, the EMEET Conference Speakerphone M0 Plus is ideal for all your conference call needs. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.