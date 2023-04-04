XGIMI’s Horizon and Mogo Pro projectors fall to all-time lows

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

XGIMI makes some of the best projectors out there; we’re not just saying that because this is a sponsored post. They genuinely make excellent products, and while they’re a bit pricey, there’s a reason why.

If you’re curious about the buzz surrounding XGIMI, don’t miss their current Easter sale, which showcases deals on some of their top-selling projectors, such as the Horizon Pro and Mogo Pro.

For a limited time only, XGIMI is offering their MoGo Pro and Horizon Pro projectors at some killer prices, with discounts of up to 40% off.

That’s right; you can get your hands on the MoGo Pro for just $299 or the Horizon Pro for only $1,275 – the lowest price ever for this top-of-the-line projector.

So, what do these projectors have to offer? Let’s break down the features and key take aways. First up, we have the Horizon Pro.

Horizon Pro

Image: KnowTechie

This projector features true 4K technology with 3840 x 2160 pixels standard resolution and ultra-bright 2200 ANSI lumens.

Plus, with dual 8W built-in Harman Kardon speakers, DTS-HD & DTS Studio Sound, and Dolby Digital compatibility, you’ll get the room-filling sound that will immerse you in your favorite movies, TV shows, and games.

But that’s not all – the Horizon Pro also features intelligent screen adaption technology with ±40 degrees auto keystone correction (horizontal & vertical), auto screen alignment, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance.

Sounds good, right? If that’s the case, there’s a 25% discount with your written all over it. Usually $1,699, you can get it now for $1,275.00 The discount is good through April 9.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector 4.5 $1,699.00 $1,275.00 If your watching habits include only 4K content, this is the projector for you. It’s superbly crisp at 4K and will give you a great image wherever it’s placed in the room. What We Like: The projector is incredibly easy to set up and use, with intelligent screen adaptation technology that corrects for keystone and aligns the screen automatically.

Dual 8W built-in Harman Kardon speakers, DTS-HD & DTS Studio Sound, and Dolby Digital compatibility

Stunningly clear and lifelike picture quality with true 4K technology and ultra-bright 2200 ANSI lumens. Check Availability Our Review KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

XGIMI MoGo Pro

Image: XGIMI

If you’re looking for something more portable, the XGIMI MoGo Pro is perfect. With 1080p [octire and 300 ANSI lumens, this projector delivers vivid colors on a giant 100-inch screen.

And with its built-in battery, you can enjoy at least two hours of big-screen entertainment anywhere, anytime.

Plus, with Android TV, you can download apps directly to the projector from Google Play, including YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney +, HBO Max, and more.

The best feature, in my opinion, is its auto keystone correction, autofocus, and 40° auto keystone correction. With this, you’ll get a perfect aspect ratio from almost any angle.

As for sound, the audio is powered by two 3W built-in Harman Kardon speakers, or you can wirelessly connect soundbars and Bluetooth headphones for even more immersive sound.

The MoGo Pro is currently discounted by 40%, marking its lowest price of the year down to $299. And just like the Horizon Pro, you have until April 9 to jump on this price.

XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector 4.5 $499.00 $299.00 The MoGo Pro is an advanced portable projector that boasts impressive 1080p image quality, 300 ANSI lumens, and a built-in battery, delivering vivid colors and big-screen entertainment on the go. What We Like: It's portable, with a built-in battery that lets you enjoy at least 2 hours of big-screen entertainment anywhere.

Stunning picture quality with the MoGo Pro's advanced DLP lamp that delivers 1080p image quality.

It's easy to use, with an Android TV platform that lets you download apps directly to the projector from Google Play. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

