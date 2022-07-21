This new monitor stacks two 24-inch screens on top of each other

Mobile Pixels is back, with another unusual monitor to help your productivity. This time, it’s a desktop monitor with a twist — two 24-inch screens stacked on each other. Is Geminos what your desk needs to help you be productive?

We’ve looked at multiple portable monitors from Mobile Pixels, all aimed at adding screens to your laptop. Geminos is different, and not just because it’s aimed at desktop use.

The flat-pack device unfolds to have two 24-inch screens, stacked and hinged. You can have them fully flat or have the bottom screen at an angle to suit your preferences.

Mobile Pixels says this stacked orientation makes it more ergonomic and takes up less space. It’s also great for reading long documents without having to scroll.

You don’t just get an innovative screen setup, either. Geminos has a full HD webcam, powerful speakers, and a USB docking station in the base, which also has USB-C pass-through charging for your laptop.

That docking station also has Ethernet, SD, and microSD card readers, two HDMI ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Both screens are a 60Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness. The whole unit weighs 20lbs and folds flat for storage or transport. It’s not as portable as the company’s other monitors, but it’s nice that the screens are protected if you do have to move it.

If Geminos looks like your kind of thing, the Kickstarter campaign is live. A few super early bird units are still available at $499, after which you’ll pay $699. That’s still a hefty discount off the eventual MSRP of $999. Mobile Pixels hopes to start shipping to backers in October.

