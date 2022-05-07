Mobile Pixels’ Duex Max will revolutionize how you use your laptop

When you’re working on a computer, a second screen can be an invaluable asset. And if you work with a second monitor, you lose out on that when you work from a laptop while you’re away from your usual setup.

But that’s what Mobile Pixels wants to fix with the Duex Max portable monitor.

The Duex Max is your average, everyday monitor but with a bit of a twist. Instead of having a standalone stand for the monitor to sit on, it attaches to the back of your laptop. Then, you can slide it out to the left or the right to instantly have a second screen for your laptop.

The Duex Max is the latest of this style monitor from Mobile Pixels. It features a 14.1” 1080P display and is available from the company’s website for $329.99. So let’s dive in and see what the Duex Max is all about.

What we like about this portable monitor

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

There are a lot of things to like about the Duex Max and it all starts with unboxing the monitor. First of all, it’s available in four different colors. You can get the monitor in gray, blue, red, or green, so you can find the color that best goes with your aesthetic.

And one thing you will notice is that there is only one cable included with the Duex Max. And that’s because the monitor only needs one connection for both power and display.

By utilizing a USB-C connection, The Duex Max doesn’t need an additional cable for power. There’s also a second USB-C port on the monitor with passthrough power so you can connect to another device or charge your phone.

READ MORE: Mobile Pixels Duex Plus portable monitor review

Attaching the device to your laptop seems a bit daunting at first. But the company includes detailed instructions that make the process relatively easy.

It uses magnets that stick to the back of your laptop with 3M adhesives. And the monitor smoothly slides to the left or the right, clearing the screen with a dual-hinge system.

The hinges work really well, allowing you to angle the monitor however you like or even flip it around so the display shows on the back of your laptop screen.

And the display itself looks really nice. The colors are clean and clear, what you would expect from a portable monitor.

The brightness leaves a little to be desired, but that’s typical when considering a monitor that doesn’t require an additional power source.

Where the Duex Max could be improved

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

As is the case with just about every gadget there is in the world, the Duex Max could be improved in a few areas. There aren’t any major red flags with the monitor, but there are a few inconveniences when using it.

Weight – one of the biggest struggles with the Duex Max has to do with the extra weight it puts on your laptop. The monitor itself is relatively light, weighing in at just under two pounds. But adding that extra weight to your laptop screen can affect the hinges. If your screen is angled too far forward or backward, you might notice your hinges start to give out.

– one of the biggest struggles with the Duex Max has to do with the extra weight it puts on your laptop. The monitor itself is relatively light, weighing in at just under two pounds. But adding that extra weight to your laptop screen can affect the hinges. If your screen is angled too far forward or backward, you might notice your hinges start to give out. Angle – Because of the nature of how the monitor attaches to your laptop, the viewing angle can look a little strange when the screen is pulled out. It’s an unavoidable issue and something that I easily got used to, but it’s worth a mention.

– Because of the nature of how the monitor attaches to your laptop, the viewing angle can look a little strange when the screen is pulled out. It’s an unavoidable issue and something that I easily got used to, but it’s worth a mention. Price – Compared to other portable monitors with similar specifications, the Duex Max is a little on the expensive side. Granted, this is a unique monitor with an impressive feature that you don’t see in other portable monitors. But you will have to pay a little extra for that functionality.

Beyond that, there isn’t much wrong with the monitor. Again, it would be nice if the screen could go a little brighter for when you’re using it outside, but the levels are perfectly acceptable.

Should you buy the Duex Max?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

So now for the big question: Is the Duex Max worth buying? Personally, I’m a big fan of this monitor. It adds an entirely new level of productivity for me when working on my laptop without having to worry about carrying around another fragile piece of tech.

However, at the end of the day, it still does the same job that other portable monitors do for a much more attractive price. You really are paying a premium for the unique attachment to your laptop and the extra convenience.

If you’re interested in the monitor but a little skeptical about the price, you can check out the company’s website. It offers a couple of different models, the Duex Plus and Duex Lite. They are both a bit smaller and a little less expensive.

But if you’re like me, and love the bigger screen to go along with a larger laptop, the Duex Max is a great choice. You can get it from the company’s website in gray, blue, red, or green for $329.99.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.