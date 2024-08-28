Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro leaks sporting Intel Lunar Lake CPU

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

We still haven’t started cleaning the dust off Samsung’s Galaxy Book4 Pro, but the Korean tech giant is apparently already knee-deep in developing its popular portable Windows PC.

The latest report suggests that Samsung is already working on the Galaxy Book5 Pro, which Intel’s next-generation Lunar Lake CPUs will power.

Samsung is making another leap with the Galaxy Book5 Pro

SiSoftware

Samsung 999JZR Galaxy Book5 Pro (Samsung NT940XGK-DSD)https://t.co/6XRXggjey6

Genuine Intel(R) 0000 1.60GHz (8C 2.8GHz/1.6GHz 75% OC, 5x 2.5MB L2, 2x 12MB L3)

Intel(R) Arc(TM) Graphics (512SP 64C 1.85GHz, 8MB L2, 7GB) (OpenCL) — 188号 (@momomo_us) March 22, 2024

The Galaxy Book5 Pro leak comes from the leaker @momomo_us on X/Twitter. The eaker discovered the next Pro Galaxy Book with the “Samsung NT940XGK-DSD” model number in the SiSoftware benchmark database.

The leak also shows an 8-core Lunar Lake chip with four performance and four efficiency cores. The 2.8GHz clock speed is also mentioned, but we advise ignoring it as the CPU is in its early testing phase, and this isn’t the final clock speed.

Lastly, the leak also mentions Xe2 on-board integrated graphics.

Samsung’s current-gen Galaxy Book4 Pro launched in early 2024. It made the leap to Intel’s Meteor Lake chips, and it looks like Samsung is ready to make another leap.

However, it should be pointed out that low-powered Lunar Lake chips sit under the Meteor Lake chips and are primarily designed for efficiency.

While the new Intel chips will definitely provide a little performance boost to Samsung’s thin and light laptops, the battery life will have the greatest impact.

More specifically, Samsung’s next-gen Windows laptops will greatly improve their battery life, making them more competitive with Apple’s MacBooks.

The leak has arrived pretty early, and Intel’s Lunar Lake chips are likely on track to hit the shelves in late 2024. So, we may even see the Galaxy Book5 Pro arrive earlier than its predecessor.

