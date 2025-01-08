Lenovo’s $3,500 rollable laptop is launching later this year

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Lenovo has shown off the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, a 14-inch OLED laptop that expands into a 16.7-inch vertical display with a button or a simple hand gesture, at CES 2025.

Priced at $3,500, the device is designed for professionals seeking improved screen real estate in a compact, business-oriented design.

At its core, the ThinkBook Rollable promises 50 percent more screen area in a rollable form factor. Here’s everything you need to know about Lenovo’s rollable laptop.

Lenovo unveils ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable laptop

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable’s extended vertical screen makes it ideal for tasks like scrolling through large spreadsheets, coding, or multitasking with multiple windows.

The laptop supports vertical split screen functionality, enabling efficient multitasking.

Under the hood, it’s equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, although Lenovo hasn’t clarified the specific SKUs available.

The device includes up to 32GB RAM, a 66 Whr battery, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Despite its advanced display technology, these specs align with other high-end ultraportables, emphasizing functionality rather than flagship performance.

The ThinkBook Rollable competes with other screen-enhancing laptops, such as the Asus ZenBook Duo and Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i, as well as foldable laptops.

However, it offers a single expandable screen in a more conventional laptop form factor, potentially avoiding the bulk and performance compromises often associated with foldables.

It weighs 3.7 pounds and measures 19.9 mm (0.8 inches) thick when closed, making it portable but not exceptionally lightweight.

Available in a single gray color, it targets business users who prioritize practicality over flair.

Since it has moving parts, there are concerns about its durability, but Lenovo’s sticking to a standard laptop design could lend reliability over time.

For those captivated by an expanding vertical screen or seeking an advanced device for productivity, Lenovo’s rollable laptop is undeniably a bold, albeit niche, choice.

Lenovo says that the device will go on sale in Q1, 2025, so you’ll have to wait a bit if you plan on getting your hands on this rollable laptop.

