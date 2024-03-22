Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business

Microsoft has formally introduced a version of Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 yesterday.

These are business versions of the laptops aimed at business customers, which is normal for the company. However, this year things are a bit different.

Regarding the design, The laptops look the same as their predecessors, as things are mostly the same. They are using the same chassis as the previous generations. However, there are some notable differences.

This year, both Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 sport anti-reflective displays, which is something fans have been calling out for years.

Microsoft’s Surface displays are known for their glossy finish, making them impossible to use under direct sunlight, no matter how bright the screens are.

That said, let’s take a look at the announced products and what they have to offer.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business features the same 13-inch screen with a 2880×1920 resolution and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate as its predecessor, the Surface Pro 9. The anti-reflective coating is the only new addition.

The chassis remains the same, so you still get two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Meanwhile, the biggest change is under the hood. The Surface Pro 10 sports Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated neural processing units (NPUs), making it suitable for AI-related tasks like Windows Studio Effects.

Surface Pro 9 was also capable of AI-related tasks, but only if opted for the Snapdragon model.

The addition of Windows Studio Effects means you can now blur your background, adjust your eyes automatically making it seem like you are looking at your webcam, reframe your video, and more on-device AI-powered tasks.

It also makes Surface Pro 10 future-proof, as third-party software vendors are also working to optimize their products for NPUs.

In addition, there’s an NFC reader, which is optional but will allow for the use of security keys for password-less authentication.

Lastly, Microsoft has added a brand-new Surface Keyboard, which you can purchase separately and comes with the new Copilot key. You can also opt for the version that doesn’t include the Copilot key, providing businesses with more options to choose from.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 Display 13-inch LCD touch, anti-reflective with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2880×1920 resolution. 1300:1 contrast ratio and the brightness is 600 nits. CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135U, Core Ultra 7 155U GPU Intel Graphics RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery & Charging 48WHr battery with 45W charging speed Port Selection 2 Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect, Surface Keyboard Weight & Dimension 879g & 287×208.6×9.3mm



Other Notable Features Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2W stereo with Dolby Atmos, 1440p Surface Studio Camera, Microsoft Pen Protocol Operating System Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Colors Platinum, Black

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 for Business specs

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 for Business still sports a 2256×1504 resolution on the 13.5-inch model and 2496×1664 on the 5-inch model. The pixel density remains relatively low at 201 ppi and the refresh rate is still stuck at 60Hz.

While the display remains the same, the Surface Laptop 6 packs quite the punch under the hood with Intel Core Ultra H-series processors, which also means more powerful Arc graphics.

This is probably the most notable change this year, as both the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 feature Intel’s 12th-gen U-series processors. Hence, massive performance bump for the new Microsoft laptop.

The webcam is now 1080p, which isn’t groundbreaking from any angle, but a welcome upgrade since the Surface Laptop 5 featured a 720p webcam.

Lastly, Windows Studio Effects is now available on the Surface Laptop 6 (the first time on a Surface Laptop), courtesy of the NPU.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 Display 13.5-inch: LCD, anti-reflective, 60Hz, 400 nits, 1300:1 contrast ratio with 2256×1504 resolution

15-inch: LCD, anti-reflective, 60Hz, 400 nits, 1300:1 contrast ratio with 2496×1664 resolution CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135H, Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Intel Arc RAM 8GB LPDDR5, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery & Charging 47WHr battery with 45W charging speed Port Selection 1 Thunderbolt (2 TB4 in the 15-inch model), USB 3.1 Type-A, Surface Connect, optional Smart Card reader Weight & Dimension 13.5-inch: 1.38kg & 308x223x16.7mm

15-inch: 1.68kg & 340x244x16.9mm Other Notable Features Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos, 1080p Surface Studio Camera, Microsoft Pen Protocol Operating System Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Colors Platinum, Black

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 pricing and availability

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 on March 21. 2024 and both devices are already available for pre-order through Microsoft’s website – shipping will begin on April 9.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business starts at $1,199, $100 more than its predecessor, the Surface Pro 9 for Business.

However, the base model comes with 256GGB of storage, which is twice that of the Pro 9’s base model, and costs the same as the previous 256GB model

The Surface Laptop 6 starts at $1,199 for the smaller 13.5-inch model, and the larger 15-inch model starts at $1,399. Both variants have seen a $100 price bump from the previous models.

Being business laptops, both Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 come with Windows 11 Pro out of the box.

Since these are business-oriented devices, they are only available through Microsoft directly, so don’t expect to see them on Best Buy or Amazon. But you will be able to get this through partner resellers.

What about the consumer models?

Business variants of both the Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6 are available for pre-orders and will start shipping on April 9.

But what about the consumer models?

Well, you have to wait a bit for them. The consumer variants are coming a little later. Microsoft will launch them in a separate event slated for May 20.

The devices will pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite processors, designed to compete with Apple Silicon.

According to the reports, the performance of the Snapdragon X Elite is so good that Microsoft won’t be offering Intel variants for consumers, making business models considerably different from the consumer models for the first time.

