Microsoft to unveil the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 soon

Microsoft is all set to unveil its iPad Pro and MacBook Pro rivals, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, later this month.

According to WindowsCentral, these devices will be the company’s first AI PCs to support the new AI features coming to Windows 11 later this year.

The outlet states that Microsoft is planning to unveil the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 on March 21.

These will be the first Surface computers with the new Intel Core Ultra and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-based processors featuring next-generation NPUs (neural processing units) to deliver enhanced AI performance.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 to get significant performance and efficiency boost

According to WindowsCentral, both Surface devices will feature a significant performance and efficiency boost compared to their predecessors.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are expected to deliver all-day battery life and high-end performance capabilities, alongside more upgrades like new displays, ports, etc.

In terms of design, the Surface Pro 10 will look the same as the Surface Pro 9 but will be upgraded with an OLED panel with anti-reflective coating, which will be brighter and support HDR.

The Surface Pro 10 will also feature a new ultrawide webcam with AI Studio Effects and a built-in NFC reader.

On the other hand, the Surface Laptop 6 will feature a significant design upgrade with thinner bezels, rounded corners, a dedicated Copilot key, a touchpad with haptic feedback, and new ports, including a magnetic Surface Connect charger on the right side and two USB-C and one USB-A on the left-hand side.

The outlet further states that the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will ship in two waves.

The first wave starts in April and consists only of Intel models, while the second wave is in June with ARM variants.

The outlet also suspects the ARM variants will sport a custom Snapdragon X Elite variant. Microsoft pulled a similar stunt in the past with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 in the Surface Pro 9.

