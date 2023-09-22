Yesterday, Microsoft held its September announcement event, where the company announced multiple Surface products, including the latest generation of its 2-in-1 laptop series — Microsoft Surface Go 4.

When Microsoft launched the Surface Go 3 last year, it seemed like the company was targeting two kinds of audiences: kids and people who work in the field.

This year, the priorities remain the same, but the execution is different. The Surface Go 4 is built for frontline workers and will be sold exclusively to the business and education markets.

Microsoft Surface Go 4 mainly remained the same

Microsoft Surface Go 4 Display 10.5-inch PixelSense, 1920×1280, 3:2 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 350 nits CPU Intel Processor N200 (4 cores, 4 threads, up to 3.7GHz, 6MB cache) Graphics Intel UHD graphics (integrated) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 64GB UFS

128GB SSD

256GB SSD Webcam Full HD 1080p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition

8MP 1080p rear-facing webcam Battery Upto 12.5 hours with typical usage Size/Weight 9.65 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches (245 x 175 x 8.3 mm)/1.15 pounds (521 grams) Color Platinum Price TBA

The Microsoft Surface Go 4 didn’t receive much of an upgrade compared to its predecessor, the Surface Go 3.

We have the same overall design, a 10.5-inch tablet with a 1920 x 1280p display. There’s a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card reader, and two 1080p cameras, the same as before.

While there are many similarities, Microsoft made a few notable changes with this generation. Microsoft replaced the older two-core Intel Pentium processor with a more powerful four-core Intel N200 chip on the new Surface Go 4.

The company also has upgraded the RAM configuration. It is now offering 8GB LPDDR5 memory instead of 4GB.

Another minor but welcomed new change is the repairability. Most of the new Surface Go 4 components are easier to repair and replace than its predecessors. The list includes battery, kickstand, motherboard, and display.

The storage remains the same. The base model, Surface Go 4, offers 64GB storage with 128GB and 256GB variants are available at an extra cost.

Even with these minor upgrades, the Microsoft Surface Go 4 is pretty much the same as the previous generation. The pricing starts at $579 for the 64GB model, with availability starting on October 3rd.

